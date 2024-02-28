The Sacramento Kings are enjoying another strong season after reaching the playoffs during the 2022-23 campaign. Sacramento is currently seventh in the Western Conference, but they are just one game behind the fifth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have led the charge for the Kings, and NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks Sabonis should be receiving MVP conversation.
“If we want to make a case, why are we not saying anything about Sabonis? If we're going based on numbers, Sabonis is leading the NBA in triple-doubles. He's also leading the league in double-doubles. The man is averaging 20, 13, and eight.”
Kings: Should Domantas Sabonis be in the MVP conversation?
Sabonis and Fox were both snubbed from the NBA All-Star Game. Sabonis isn't going to win the MVP, and he might not even receive much consideration in the end. Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum are all much more serious candidates for the award.
With that being said, however, Sabonis shouldn't be completely ignored. He's quietly made a pivotal impact for the Kings. The 27-year-old is currently averaging, as Perkins mentioned, 20 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. He's leading the NBA in rebounds per outing and seems to at least always finish games with a double-double, if not a triple-double.
Sabonis finished 2022-23 with 19.1 points, a league leading 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game which led to him finishing seventh in MVP voting. Sabonis' numbers are even better this year so perhaps he can finish even higher in MVP voting.
His teammate, De'Aaron Fox, could also receive consideration for the award. Both players are extremely talented and should be in the conversation at the very least.
In the end, the Kings are more focused on climbing the standings in the West and making a deep postseason run. They finally reached the playoffs last year, so maybe Sacramento will take a step forward this season.