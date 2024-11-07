Domantas Sabonis continued his impressive start to the season by leading the Sacramento Kings to a 122-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors, making NBA history in the process. Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds, along with one steal. In a rare feat, Sabonis became the only player in NBA history to post a triple-double without missing a shot, committing a turnover, or being called for a foul.

This latest performance underscores the consistent excellence Sabonis has shown since the season’s outset. The Kings’ star forward is currently averaging 20.2 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting an efficient 63% from the field and 50% from three-point range. He has tallied seven double-doubles and three triple-doubles over the course of the season, reflecting his versatile skill set and ability to impact games in multiple facets.

Domantas Sabonis delivers a historic performance in Kings' recent win over the Raptors

With Sabonis at the helm, the Sacramento Kings have found an early rhythm, rebounding from initial losses to string together victories, including this dominant win over Toronto. The Kings now shift focus to Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who hold a 4-4 record and are on a two-game win streak. After that, Sacramento will begin a challenging road trip, starting with the Phoenix Suns.

Sabonis’ historic night against Toronto solidifies his place among the league’s most efficient players this season, adding to Sacramento’s playoff aspirations. As the Kings look to maintain their momentum, Sabonis’ performances will remain a focal point, particularly as they face stiffer competition in the coming games.

For Domantas Sabonis, setting records has become almost routine. Moreover, his blend of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking has allowed the Kings to consistently compete against top teams, reinforcing his role as a cornerstone in Sacramento’s quest for success in the Western Conference.