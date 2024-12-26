The Sacramento Kings are set to play the Detroit Pistons in a Thursday night affair. However, Kings forward Domantas Sabonis is battling an illness, leading to uncertainty as to whether or not he will be available against the Pistons.

The Kings are hoping to take care of business on Thursday. Sacramento and Detroit will enter the game both with 13-17 records. The Kings are trying to bounce back and establish themselves as a legitimate contender once again, but they are in danger of potentially heading towards a rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Pistons, who endured a forgettable 2023-24 season to say the least, are trending in a promising direction. They are not ready to seriously compete yet, but Detroit is on the verge of making noise in the Eastern Conference.

As a result, Thursday's game will be a challenge for the Pistons. Here is everything we know about Domantas Sabonis' injury status for tonight's game vs. the Pistons.

Domantas Sabonis' injury status for Pistons-Kings game

Sabonis is currently listed as questionable due to an illness, per the NBA injury report.

Sabonis, 28, is averaging 21.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in 2024-25. The Kings big man is also shooting 60.3 percent on his field goal attempts and 41.8 percent on his three-point attempts. Sabonis' production often gets overlooked, but he has quietly become one of the better players in the NBA.

The Kings' struggles this year have further led to Sabonis being quite underrated. Sacramento has not received much attention overall. Nevertheless, Sabonis has continued to play at a high level.

The Pistons and Kings will go head-to-head in Sacramento at 10 PM EST on Thursday. It should be an exciting contest, as Detroit and Sacramento have the same exact record heading into the game.

As for whether or not Domantas Sabonis will play tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is currently uncertain.