Third baseman Ryan McMahon has already shown flashes of efficiency since joining the New York Yankees, and one previous mentor might have seen it coming from a mile away.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, former Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu gave McMahon a glowing recommendation when New York approached him about his former Colorado Rockies teammate.

“And finally, the New York Yankees, in doing their background work on third baseman Ryan McMahon, checked with some of his former teammates with the Colorado Rockies,” Rosenthal wrote.

“One of those former teammates was the player whose release effectively created the opening for McMahon — DJ LeMahieu. The two played together in Colorado in 2017-18, and LeMahieu gave the Yankees a strong recommendation.”

The two infielders played together on the Rockies from 2017 to 2018. New York recently released LeMahieu, and are now essentially asking McMahon to replace what he was able to provide in his prime.

McMahon was traded to the Yankees late last week in exchange for for pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz.

Prior to the deal, the former All-Star had spent his entire career in Colorado. He recently praised Trevor Story, Nolan Arenado, and LeMahieu as the three players who helped prepare him for a life in MLB.

“Trevor Story had a huge impact on me,” McMahon told MLB.com. “Obviously, watching Nolan, DJ’s work ethic is where I learned to get after it. When you have those three guys and you are 20 years old and in your first big league camp, you are going to learn a lot if you just shut up, watch and pay attention.”

Across his first three games with the Yankees, McMahon has already collected four hits and three RBIs. The 30-year-old has also excelled in the field.

As for LeMahieu, it is not known where his next stop will be. But, it does not seem as though he is ready to retire.

“LeMahieu, 37, plans to wait until the trade deadline passes before signing with another team,” Rosenthal wrote. “He didn’t want to join a club and then suddenly find his spot in jeopardy if his new team acquired another player.”