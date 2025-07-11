The Sacramento Kings haven't made many moves in free agency, but the one thing they did was sign Dennis Schroder. There's a good chance that he'll be the starting guard for the team, and they have depth behind him to help when he goes to the bench. It wouldn't be bad to add more depth, and Russell Westbrook has been a name that has come up since the guard is still looking for a team to sign with.

Though general manager Scott Perry is fond of Westbrook, the depth issue is a problem, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“The sense I had gotten was that the Kings and Scott (Perry) have a lot of affinity for Russ, without question,” Amick said. “But the backcourt is already pretty crowded, and there was concern about making it even worse. So I’ve certainly been leaning in the direction of thinking that’s not going to happen. Nothing has changed roster-wise to alter the logjam that a move like that would create. I mean, we know they’ve been active, but it’s obviously been pretty quiet recently.”

As of now, the Kings have Schroder, Devin Carter, Keon Ellis, and Malik Monk, who could play guard. Bringing in Westbrook would definitely be a log jam, especially if the Kings want to prioritize giving the young players on the team minutes. Westbrook may have a better chance with another team where he can play more meaningful minutes.

Kings looking to stay competitive in West

There were questions about what direction the Kings may decide to go in this offseason after they shook up some things last year, but it looks like they're going to stay competitive. There are still some things that need clarity, as far as if the Kings still want to trade DeMar DeRozan. It doesn't seem like there is much of a market for him, but that can change as the months go by before the season.

Another player whose name has been in trade rumors is Monk, and with the logjam at the guard position, they could be looking to get some assets in return. If neither DeRozan nor Monk gets traded, the Kings will have a team full of talent once again, but they'll have to figure out how to put it all together.

Head coach Doug Christie found a way to unlock them toward the end of the season, and he'll have a full training camp to do so this time around.