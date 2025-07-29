After a stellar rookie campaign, the New York Giants expect a lot from star receiver Malik Nabers in year two, but a nagging toe injury continues to burden his training camp. While clearly impacted by the ailment, Nabers called the issue more annoying than seriously painful.

Nabers compared his toe injury to a “mosquito that don't go away” to Kay Adams on the ‘Up & Adams Show.' The 22-year-old said he has been as diligent as possible during the offseason, but it is a “big mosquito” that refuses to leave him alone.

“It's like a mosquito that don't want to go away,” Nabers said. “I've been doing a great job with Russell. I've been using his physical therapist guys. I've been doing an excellent job of just staying on track of it. Having his people and my people all together work on trying to keep me as healthy as possible. We're moving in the right direction. We're just staying on top of it so it don't give me any problems later on… This mosquito is one of them big mosquitoes.”

Malik Nabers on his toe injury: “It’s like a mosquito that don’t wanna go away.” 😬 Not sure what to think about this. @Giants @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/J57fCTj32P — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 28, 2025

Nabers dealt with a myriad of injuries in his rookie season and missed two games with a concussion. However, the toe injury hardly slowed him down, as he racked up a rookie record 109 catches for 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Giants, Malik Nabers in store for big 2025 season

Nabers is unlikely to break any more records in 2025, but he is possibly in store for a bigger season. After breaking the rookie receptions record with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock under center, Nabers will work with Russell Wilson in year two, who will be easily the best quarterback of his young career.

The Giants, as a whole, are expecting a much better season than the 3-14 record they posted in 2024. Although widely believed to have the toughest schedule in the league, New York is substantially more talented in 2025 than it was a year ago. Nabers will still lead the offense, but the team also has high expectations for Tyrone Tracy Jr., Daruis Slayton, Cam Skattebo and Theo Johnson.

While Nabers continues to downplay his toe injury, fans will gain a clearer understanding of its severity during the preseason. The Giants could still choose to hold him out as a precaution, but given the team's seismic offensive changes, they will likely want to give their new team as much time on the field as possible. New York begins the preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 9.