Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings have set in motion their plan to upset the Edmonton Oilers, as they took down Connor McDavid and company in Game 1 on Monday via a 4-3 overtime victory. It was the best form of revenge for the Kings over a hit by McDavid on Mikey Anderson back in the regular season — one that Doughty and his team have certainly not forgotten.

“If we get a chance to smack him, we’re going to do it,” the Kings defenseman said prior to Game 1 (h/t Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic).

McDavid’s hit on Anderson happened in the last visit of the Kings in Edmonton prior to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which was a 2-0 Los Angeles loss on Mar. 30.

Doughty and the Kings hit McDavid and the Oilers where it hurt the most, though, as they demoralized Edmonton with a comeback victory in the series opener. The Oilers scored the first two goals in Game 1, courtesy of Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard before Los Angeles responded in the second period with three goals to one by the Oilers in that frame to force overtime. Alex Iafallo found the back of the net on the power play in overtime to complete Los Angeles’ memorable comeback and put the Kings up in the series, 1-0.

Connor McDavid was barely a factor in the series opener, and one would think that Doughty and the Kings’ blue line had a lot to do about that.

Nevertheless, the Kings will always have to be on high alert whenever the Oilers star is on the ice.