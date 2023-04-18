A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Edmonton Oilers got dealt with a heartbreaking loss right out of the gate in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they squandered a 2-0 lead and lost 4-3 via an overtime power play goal by the Los Angeles Kings. The penalty that led to the Kings going on a man advantage was a tripping call on Edmonton defenseman Vincent Desharnais in overtime, which led to the eventual game-winner by Alex Iafallo off the assists from Viktor Arvidsson and Anze Kopitar.

Desharnais was trying to go after the puck along the boards with Kings forward Blake Lizotte also giving chase, with the former’s stick hitting the latter.

Needless to say, it was an especially tough loss for the Oilers, considering the lead they built early in the contest.

“My initial thought on the play was that the player stepped on the broken stick, but those are the things you know, that happen in the playoffs sometimes,” Jay Woodcroft said about the tripping penalty on Desharnais following the Oilers’ loss to Los Angeles (via the Associated Press).

Leon Draisaitl got the Oilers on the board first with a goal nearly seven minutes into the first period. Evan Bouchard doubled Edmonton’s lead with a goal on the power play minutes later. However, the Kings responded with three goals in the second period. Draisaitl scored the only goal of the Oilers the rest of the way. Interestingly enough, Connor McDavid was held in check by the Kings, with the Oilers superstar recording zero points.

The Oilers will look to recover right away in Game 2 at home on Wednesday.