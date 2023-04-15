David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

When the NBA playoffs begin, no player is 100 percent healthy. Everyone is dealing with bumps and bruises and some kind of ailment. As long as the injuries don’t cause any missed time, then for all intents and purposes each team is healthy. The Sacramento Kings have just completed one of the most successful seasons in franchise history and ended the NBA’s longest active streak of missing the playoffs. Mike Brown was named a finalist for the Coach of the Year Award and De’Aaron Fox is a candidate for the new Clutch Player of the Year. And after a brief scare, it looks like Kings veteran harrison barnes recent injury will not keep him out of Game 1 on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.

Harrison Barnes injury involved a ankle tweak during practice on Wednesday although he managed to finish practice. He was held out of practice on Thursday just as a precaution and he should not appear on the Kings injury report. Barnes is one of the veteran players on a young Kings team and a steadying influence.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season Barnes averaged 15.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists with shooting splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Barnes started in all 82 games at a little over 32 minutes per game.

Barnes is in his 11th season in the NBA and fifth with the Kings. For the Kings to have any shot against the Warriors they will need him to produce in a big way.