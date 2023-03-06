Sacramento Kings floor general De’Aaron Fox, as usual, shined on the offensive end of the floor in Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored 25 points — on 10-for-22 shooting from the field — and dished out seven assists in the 138-134 Kings loss. So when CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden 1 Center on Monday night to face the Kings, every Kings fan will surely want to know: Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Pelicans

The Kings have Fox listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a hamstring injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Kings, big man Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) is also questionable to play for Sacramento.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

De’Aaron Fox, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Kings franchise. He’s averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 57 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Kentucky star has been on a scoring tear recently — he’s putting up 32.8 points per contest since the All-Star break ended back in late February.

Expect the Kings to pick up a home win against the Pelicans on Monday night, regardless of if Fox plays. After all, the Pelicans have struggled to win games on the road all season long, as they own an 11-22 road record. But with regard to the question, Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.