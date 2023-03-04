Two teams with lofty aspirations in the Western Conference playoff picture will go to battle on the hardwood as the Minnesota Timberwolves meet up with the Sacramento Kings in a highly anticipated duel. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Timberwolves-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed.

After embarking on a three-game losing streak not too long ago, the T-Wolves did not let that get the best of them as Minnesota has since reeled off a pair of impressive wins in a row on the road coming against the Los Angeles teams. As it stands, Minnesota sits one game above .500 at 33-32 and is only a half-game behind the sixth-place spot in the Western Conference.

It is hard to put into words how impressive of a season the Kings have been able to put together as Sacramento is well on its way to clinching their first postseason birth in almost two decades. Fresh off of a thrilling 128-127 victory over the Clippers last night, Sacramento has won five in a row and now remarkably only sits one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed.

Here are the Timberwolves-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Kings Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -5 (-110)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

TV: Bally Sports North

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

There is no question that the last two wins by Minnesota have shown off a knack for resilience that is hard to come by. Faced with a fairly difficult schedule ahead of themselves, the Timberwolves know that every game matters at this point as they try to not only guarantee themselves with at least a play-in tournament spot but possibly even a chance of escaping the regular season with a top-six conference finish.

While both the Kings and T-Wolves will enter this contest on short rest after playing last night, Minnesota’s one game-at-a-time mentality has worked thus far, as they were able to shoot 41% from deep while also edging out the Lakers in the rebounding department 46-41. Surprisingly enough, the absence of Karl Anthony Towns dealing with his lingering injury this year, the offseason addition of Rudy Gobert from the rival Utah Jazz has helped the Wolves maintain a dominant edge in their paint play. Although Gobert isn’t a dynamic scorer with only 13.6 points per game, the French big man ranks fourth in the league with 11.5 rebounds an outing. Not to mention, against a squad with length like the one Sacramento possesses, Gobert will need to be up to snuff like he usually his defensively.

However, the biggest area to circle if the Wolves are going to cover on the road against a home dominant team like the Kings will be to take the electric crowd out of it early by coming out of the gates hot. In their wins against the Clippers and Lakers, the T-Wolves still managed to trail after a quarter of play. Without a doubt, they will be in for a different kind of beast while on the road in Sac Town, so establishing momentum will prove to be vital.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Obviously one of the more pleasant surprises in the world of the NBA, the Kings are no doubt hotter than a jalapeño’s armpit. All jokes aside, Sacramento makes a living based on their extremely dynamic offensive play where they currently lead the league with a whopping 120 points per game. Because of this, the Kings can afford to be lackluster on the defensive end from time to time smily due to the fact that few teams can outscore them.

Similarly, the biggest reason that the Kings will find a way to cover the spread in this one will be in large part due to their uncanny timing in reaching the free-throw line and converting from the charity stripe. In today’s day in age of the NBA, the three-ball is where teams live and die, but the Kings recipe for success tonight will be to remain aggressive in their attack off the dribble in hopes that they can get Minnesota in foul trouble. Simply put, the Timberwolves don’t have an extreme amount of depth, especially behind their big men, so taking advantage of the paint will be a top priority.

Of course, few players within the association have as quick of a first step as point guard and floor general De’Aaron Fox. In 56 games played this season, Fox is averaging 25.5 points per game and may be the best playmaker on the floor later this evening. If Minnesota fails to stay in front of the swift Fox, then the Kings’ offensive possibilities will only further blossom.

Final Timberwolves-Kings Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, Minnesota has showcased that they can be true road warriors, but covering the spread and ultimately winning in Sacramento will be far too difficult to pull off on short rest.

Final Timberwolves-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -5 (-110)