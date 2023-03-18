Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter made an early exit in Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets after injuring his popliteus muscle. Despite being without one of their best offensive players for the lion’s share of the contest, the Kings went on to beat the Nets by a final score of 101-96. Still, when the Kings visit the Capital One Arena on Saturday night to play Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and the Washington Wizards, every Kings fan will surely be dying to know: Is Kevin Huerter playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Kevin Huerter injury status vs. Wizards

The Kings have Huerter listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with a right popliteus strain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Kings, Trey Lyles (right shoulder soreness) is also questionable to play for Sacramento.

Huerter, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Kings franchise. He’s averaging 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 66 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Maryland standout is shooting the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Huerter’s current 40.8% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Kings to beat the Wizards on the road on Saturday, regardless of if Huerter is in the lineup. After all, the Kings have been road warriors this season, as they own a 21-13 road record, the fourth-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Kevin Huerter playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is maybe.