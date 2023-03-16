Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Sacramento Kings will play the second of a back-to-back as they face the Brooklyn Nets. We are in New York, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Kings-Nets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings edged out the Chicago Bulls 117-114 less than 24 hours ago. Significantly, a monster third quarter helped propel them ahead after trailing by 10 at halftime. De’Aaron Fox led the way with 32 points, while Harrison Barnes added 17. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter had 15 points. Domantas Sabonis had his fourth triple-double in five games as he put up 14 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. Also, Malik Monk had 19 points off the bench.

The Nets are coming off a 121-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Initially, the Nets had this game in control, leading 62-52 at the half. But they collapsed in the third quarter and could not bounce back. Ultimately, Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 34 points, while Cameron Johnson added 23 points and nine rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points and 11 assists while Nic Claxton finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Nets shot just 42.7 percent from the field, 29.3 percent from the triples, and 73.5 percent from the free throw line. Brooklyn also turned the ball over 17 times.

The Kings come into this contest with a record of 41-27. Likewise, they are 8-2 over 10 games. The Kings are 20-13 on the road and 1-0 on this four-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Nets come into this game with a record of 39-30. The Nets are 5-5 over 10 games. Also, they are 19-12 at home. The Nets are 7-7 since trading Kevin Durant away.

The Kings defeated the Nets 153-121 earlier in the season in Sacramento. However, the Kings are 2-8 in the past 10 games in Brooklyn.

Here are the Kings-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Nets Odds

Sacramento Kings: +2 (-108)

Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-112)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Nets

TV: YES and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have excelled this season because they have scored without anyone contesting them. Now, they look to continue the momentum as they face a rebuilt Brooklyn team.

Fox averages 25.6 points per game. However, he has only put up 20.5 points per game in eight contests against the Nets. Sabonis averages 19 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Likewise, he has averaged 16 points and 8.2 rebounds in his career against the Nets. Huerter averages 15.2 points per game. Conversely, he has only put up 10.1 against the Nets. Barnes averages 15.1 points per game. Also, he has netted 13.4 against the Nets in his career.

The bench has played well, averaging 37.4 points per game. Moreover, they have put up 38.8 points over the previous 10 games. The Kings average 42.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, they have 43 over the previous 10 games. The Kings also average 14.1 turnovers per game. However, they have cut it down to 13.5 over 10 games.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can score early and build a nice cushion. Then, they must avoid turning the ball over and win the battle of the boards.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are a completely different team since they traded Durant and Kyrie Irving. Yet, they remain competitive and are not going away anytime soon. Bridges is their current leader, averaging 25.7 points per game. However, he has only netted 11.3 in 16 career contests against the Kings. Dinwiddie is averaging 18.3 points per game. Likewise, he has 14.3 in eight games against the Kings. Johnson averages 16.8 points per game. Conversely, he has 8.1 in nine games against Sacramento.

The bench must play better. Unfortunately, they are only averaging 34.9 points per game. But the Nets also must get better on the boards, as they average 40.3 per game. Additionally, they have averaged 41 over 10 games. The Nets have improved on handling the ball. Moreover, they average 14 turnovers per game but only 11.9 over a ten-game stretch. But the Nets must execute a great defensive scheme against the Kings. Also, they must avoid falling into a significant hole.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can convert on their shot attempts. Then, they must stop Fox and Sabonis while forcing the Kings to go elsewhere for their scoring chances.

Final Kings-Nets Prediction & Pick

Both teams are likely going to the playoffs. However, the Kings have more explosive firepower. The only concern is the no-rest aspect for the Kings. Regardless, the Kings have shown they can handle it this season, going 6-5 on no rest. Expect the Kings to come out hot and hold off the Nets as the game goes down to the final buzzer.

Final Kings-Nets Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +2 (-108)