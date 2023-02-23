For every person admiring the loyalty being shown by Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards, respectively, there is another who thinks they could have made the better decision to jump off the ship and be with another team with a much more realistic chance of winning an NBA title.

However, Damian Lillard is having none of it.

“Y’all gettin carried away with the loyalty thing because mfs don’t bounce to y’all drum. And what I’ve done has won me plenty. 🙏🏽,” Damian Lillard captioned a retweeted post of NBA Memes, which insinuated that “loyalty” doesn’t always equal success in the league.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Damian Lillard is will be staying with the Blazers for at least until the end of the 2024-25 NBA season after he exercised a $48.79 million player option for that season which came attached with the massive 2-year $121.77 extension deal he inked with Portland in 2022. While Lillard is yet to win an NBA title, he doesn’t feel insecure about what he’s accomplished so far in the league. Plus, he is still rich.

The same can be said about Beal, who put ink on paper last July to finalize a 5-year contract extension worth $251.02 million with the Wizards.

Damian Lillard and the Blazers are currently out of the playoff and play-in pictures in the Western Conference, but still have a shot at joining the postseason party, depending on how hot they get in the second half of the campaign. Beal and the Wizards, on the other hand, entered the NBA All-Star break ninth in the East with a 28-30 record.