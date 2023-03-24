Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Sacramento Kings have been absolutely incredible this 2022-23 season, with the team poised to make it to the playoffs and end their 17-year postseason drought. While De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are big reasons for that, there is no denying that rookie Keegan Murray has also played a huge role in their massive turnaround.

Murray has started in 68 of the 70 games he has played so far, and he’s actually well on track to a 3-point feat that has never been seen and done before in the history of the NBA.

The Kings forward is averaging 40.4 percent from deep this campaign, and that’s despite already attempting more than 400 triples. Per Sacramento Twitter, Murray is the first rookie to attempt 400 or more triples and make at least 40 percent of them. Apparently, 13 other players had attempted 400-plus triples in their respective rookie seasons but failed to breach the 40-percent mark.

For those asking, Stephen Curry is not part of that list since the Golden State Warriors star attempted just 380 triples and averaged 43.7 percent from that area.

Still, what Keegan Murray is doing is definitely noteworthy. While De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis dominate the painted area and the perimeter, he anchors the team’s offense from beyond the arc and thriving in it.

Murray might not be a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award this season, but he’s also putting up a rookie season for the ages. Besides, he’s giving the Kings exactly what they need to keep winning this season.