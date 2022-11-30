Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Kings suffered a brutal overtime defeat to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night in which 17 total goals were scored between the two teams. It was a brutal showing from the goaltenders on both teams, but it seems Tuesday night’s loss was the final straw for one Kings’ goalie. The Kings announced Wednesday that they have placed Cal Petersen on waivers, via Elliotte Friedman.

Petersen started the game on Tuesday night but only lasted two periods before Jonathan Quick took over in the net. Cal Petersen surrendered four goals in the game, but it wasn’t as if he was facing a large barrage of shots. He only saw 16 shots on target from the Kraken, yet was only able to make 12 saves.

It was a disappointing performance for Petersen, though Quick didn’t fare much better. Quick surrendered five goals on just 14 shots for an even-worse .643 save percentage. As for the Kraken, they bravely stuck with Martin Jones throughout the full three periods and overtime, despite eight goals getting past their netminder. Jones saved 27-of-35 shots on target from the Kings, in what was also a disastrous outing.

While Jones and Quick will get the chance to put their lackluster performances behind them, Petersen was given the short end of the stick and sent packing by the Kings. Across 10 games this year, Petersen is surrendering an abysmal 3.75 goals per game and is saving just 86.8 percent of the shots he faces.

Despite having just signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Kings this offseason, the team has opted to part ways with the Cal Petersen amid his unrelenting struggles in 2022-23.