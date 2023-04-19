Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Los Angeles Kings will get one of their top young players back for Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers after Gabriel Vilardi confirmed he would be in the lineup on Wednesday night, according to David Satriano of NHL.com.

After missing the final nine games of the regular season and the team’s first postseason contest on Monday, he took part in an optional morning skate on Tuesday and was back on the ice for the morning skate Wednesday.

“I’m just going to try and contribute in any way that is tonight and hopefully, we can get another win,” Vilardi said, per Satriano. “The playoffs, it picks up a bit with the pace and you have to think faster out there. I think I’ve prepared as well as you can without playing a game. There is going to be some adjusting tonight, and hopefully that time is limited, and I’m confident it’ll happen pretty quick.”

Los Angeles got a huge come from behind win in Game 1, scoring two late third period goals before winning it on a powerplay tally in overtime, 4-3.

Vilardi was originally a first-round pick of the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft and broke out this season; he scored 23 goals and 41 points in 63 games, both career-highs for the youngster. His 23 goals were seventh on the team despite missing 19 games of the season due to injury.

Kings head coach Todd McLellan confirmed Vilardi wouldn’t have any restrictions in terms of minutes, but it’s unclear where he will play in the lineup. With star Kevin Fiala still out, it’s possible he could slot in on the first line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

The team is hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s first round, when they won Game 1 against the Oilers by the exact same 4-3 score but ended up losing the series in seven games, including being shut out 6-0 in Game 2.

“We won Game 1 and we want to win Game 2,” Gabriel Vilardi said. “We go the same way, same mindset every night. It’s another game we’re looking to win.”