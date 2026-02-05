The Portland Trail Blazers finally got major positive news on one of their younger talents at the guard position in Scoot Henderson.

Henderson has yet to make his season debut throughout the 2025-26 NBA campaign. He has been dealing with a significant hamstring injury that has kept him on the sideline since training camp. Throughout the season, Portland has had to rely on its depth at the position while Henderson recovered.

Article Continues Below

Fortunately for the team, they finally got positive news about his return to the court, per NBA insider Marc Stein. He reported that interim head coach Tiago Splitter announced that Henderson will make his season debut when the Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter announces that Scoot Henderson will make his season debut Friday against visiting Memphis,” Stein wrote.