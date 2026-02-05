The Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga, along with Buddy Heild to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. After years of speculation that head coach Steve Kerr struggled fitting Kuminga into the lineup, it appears he is finally admitting that was the case.

Kerr, who is 60 years old, claims that it was difficult for the Warriors to develop Kuminga while simultaneously trying to compete for championships, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN. Essentially, Kerr believes that Jonathan Kuminga just didn't have the opportunities to make mistakes and learn while Golden State needed him to be good right away.

“I think it was a tough situation for everybody, given how raw [Kuminga] was when he got here and given we were still playing for championships,” said Steve Kerr. “He needed the runway to make more mistakes. He needed the experience of being in the NBA and understanding what it was about.

“For him, it was very tough not being allowed to make those mistakes,” Kerr continued. “For us as a staff, it was tricky trying to develop him while we were trying to win. I think it's as simple as that. Everybody liked him. I liked him. He's a really good guy. Very personable. Well-liked in the locker room. Just a tough fit.”

Kuminga will have a new chance to shine in Atlanta. The Hawks have essentially overhauled their roster for the future, focusing on building around Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu. The 23-year-old forward should have all of the opportunities he needs to further develop his game with a new team.

Jonathan Kuminga ends his five-year tenure in Golden State averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 50.3% from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the three-point line through 278 career games played. He is currently dealing with a bone bruise and is listed as day-to-day.

As for the Warrirs, the club acquires Porzingis, who will likely start at center once he recovers from his Achilles injury. That gives Golden State a stretch center who can shoot three-pointers consistently and provide a strong presence for the interior defense when healthy. This season, he is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest while owning a 45.7% field goal percentage and 36.0% three-point percentage.