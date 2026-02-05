The 2026 NBA Trade Deadline was bonkers. Many players were sent away, and it involved a ton of star players as well. The biggest names of them all did not get traded, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant; however, many teams got better over the course of the week.

Anthony Davis, James Harden, Darius Garland, Jaren Jackson Jr, Nikola Vucevic, Khris Middleton, Ivan Zubac, Kristaps Porzingis, Chris Paul, Jared McCain, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, Jose Alvarado, and Jonathan Kuminga were all traded away. Those are just the big names. There were many others who were traded away, and some of those names not mentioned may seriously contribute to their new teams.

The 2026 NBA Finals odds have not changed much at all this season. With the Oklahoma City Thunder the favorite for a majority of the season, the teams surrounding them have all been in a close bunch.

Let's take a look at the updated odds on the prediction market after the NBA Trade Deadline, courtesy of Novig.

Oklahoma City Thunder +127 Denver Nuggets +590 Cleveland Cavaliers +1251 Boston Celtics +1371 Detroit Pistons +1393 New York Knicks +1393 San Antonio Spurs +1463 Houston Rockets +1718 Minnesota Timberwolves +1941 Philadelphia 76ers +3348 Los Angeles Lakers +3604 Orlando Magic +5163 Miami Heat +7592 Charlotte Hornets +8233 Golden State Warriors +8991

The Thunder are a dominant force, but the San Antonio Spurs beat them a total of four times this season in five meetings. They may be the only team in the West outside of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who could dethrone the Thunder from a chance at back-to-back titles.

The Eastern Conference is wide open. The Cavaliers own the top odds in the East after acquiring James Harden, who can still ball. The Celtics could get Jayson Tatum back, which has the prediction market believe they will be in the mix and have played very well this season. The Detroit Pistons are currently the top team in the East, but they don't have the experience to warrant the top odds. Lastly, the Knicks have a shot to win it all. They have a deep team and just got a defensive wizard in Jose Alvarado to improve on the already elite defensive squad.

The run to the Finals begins now!