The Los Angeles Clippers traded Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a future second-round pick hours before the trade deadline. After the Clippers fulfilled veteran guard James Harden's trade request, shipping him to the Cleveland Cavs for Darius Garland, Los Angeles swapped its All-Defensive center for a young shooter, a forward, and draft capital.

Zubac has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Arguably one of the most sought-after centers in the association this season, Zubac is in the first year of a three-year, $58.6 million contract. The Pacers have their starting center for the future, with him on the cusp of his prime.

He's averaged a double-double (14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds) this season. Zubac is fifth in the NBA in rebounds per game, and his 61.3% field-goal percentage is ranked sixth among centers. Zubac also earned All-Defensive Second Team honors last season, and is on pace of making another All-Defensive team at the end of this season.

Jackson recovered from a right Achilles injury in 2024-25. He's averaged 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.8 minutes this season. Mathurin, in his fourth year, is averaging career highs across the board this season, including points (17.8), rebounds (5.4), and assists (2.3) per game, with 43.3/37.2/88.4 percent shooting splits.

Grading Clippers' trade with Pacers

In an attempt to maximize their return for James Harden, the Clippers received an All-Star guard in Darius Garland and a future second-round pick from the Cavs. As the oldest team in the NBA, future draft picks are at a premium for the Clippers, who replenished their assets in a four-player deal with the Pacers.

However, if the Pacers' 2026 first-round pick falls outside of the 1-4 or 10-30 range in this year's draft, it converts to a 2031 unprotected first, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Pacers receive: Ivica Zubac, Kobe Brown

Clippers receive: Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected (1-4/10-30 range) 2026 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a future second-round pick

While the Clippers gave up their best defensive player in Ivica Zubac, Bennedict Mathurin, 23, gives them an efficient shooter with plenty of upside for a fourth-year guard who's still under 25. He's also on an expiring deal, which isn't ideal for the Clippers. But re-signing him is a must this summer as Mathurin is projected to be a 20+ point scorer, and one of the more reliable 3-point shooters.

Mathurin, who's making $9.1 million this season, will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Clippers can match any other team's offers via free agency. For a team bombarded with an unexpected trade request only days before Thursday's deadline, adding Mathurin is probably as good a replacement as you're going to get for an aging 36-year-old star.

The NBA is as young as it's ever been, and Mathurin is an ideal player to invest in as a proven 17+ point scorer to complement the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Derrick Jones Jr. this season, and beyond. He's also evolving into a capable on-ball defender who can hold his own against the pick-and-roll.

Final Clippers trade grade

For a team that's turned its season around from a 6-21 start to a 17-6 record over its last 23 games, the Clippers will look to build off that momentum and finish the regular season on a high note amidst a postseason push. However, their trade with the Pacers at the deadline addresses their future more than anything.

Bennedict Mathurin will undoubtedly make his presence felt this season. However, the Clippers' defense, which is in the bottom half of the NBA with a 117.2 defensive rating, just lost its anchor in Ivica Zubac. While Isaiah Jackson is a productive defender at the power forward position, he is a role player at best.

It's difficult to grade the Clippers' Ivica Zubac deal for Mathurin, Jackson, and future draft picks without considering the return for James Harden. And while Darius Garland, who hasn't played since January 14, recovers from a toe injury, Mathurin will be one of the Clippers' go-to options on offense. All while the Clippers hope to stay afloat in a competitive Western Conference.

However, grading one trade based on a trade from days earlier is never ideal. The Clippers parting ways with a future Hall of Fame scorer in Harden shouldn't be meshed with the team losing their best defender in the frontcourt. Only time will tell if Mathurin will evolve into an All-Star talent for the Clippers, and if the Pacers' 2026 first-round pick will fall in between selections 5-9 — which are two factors that would bump this trade up by a whole letter-grade.

Clippers trade grade: C

Final Pacers trade grade

After their first Finals appearance in 25 years, the Pacers' second in franchise history, the Pacers watched Tyrese Haliburton suffer a ruptured Achilles against the Thunder in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Then, Myles Turner, one of the Pacers' pillars alongside All-Star Pascal Siakam, agreed to a four-year, $108.8 million deal with the Bucks.

When you put the Pacers' franchise situation into perspective, coupled with the Clippers' history of trading future first-round picks, it's easier to understand why the Pacers overpaid for Ivica Zubac hours before the trade deadline. Considering the market, Zubac is as good a replacement as they were going to get for Turner.

Now, the Pacers, with the third-worst record in the NBA this season, are in a position to compete at a high level in 2026-27. This is a playoff team when Haliburton returns, one that could inch toward the Eastern Conference's upper echelon of teams next season, depending on how the Pacers approach the offseason.

So far, they're off to an impressive start. Zubac is going to thrive with the Pacers in the East, as the All-Defensive center will undoubtedly reach his first All-Star selection now that he's left the Western Conference. He's also entering his prime years, as Zubac turns 29 in March.

Pacers trade grade: B+