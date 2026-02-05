The Indiana Pacers received an immediate and emphatic reaction after acquiring Ivica Zubac at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, including a bold proclamation from Caitlin Clark.

Moments after the trade was announced, Clark shared her excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Pacers 2027 world champions,” Clark wrote.

Indiana landed Zubac in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sending Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and a future second-round pick to Los Angeles. The Pacers also received Kobe Brown in the trade, solidifying their frontcourt after months of uncertainty at the position.

The move addressed a clear need for Indiana following last season’s NBA Finals appearance, where the Pacers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. That run was followed by the offseason departure of longtime center Myles Turner, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving a significant void in the middle.

Ivica Zubac addition sparks ‘2027 world champions’ proclamation from Caitlin Clark

Zubac, 28, arrives as a proven solution. A member of last season’s All-Defensive Second Team, he is averaging 14.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season while shooting 61.3 percent from the field across 43 games, including 42 starts. He is logging 30.9 minutes per contest and spent more than seven seasons with the Clippers before the trade.

Indiana enters the final stretch of the season at 13-38 as it looks to stabilize a roster that has undergone notable turnover since its Finals run. Zubac’s arrival provides immediate rim protection, rebounding and interior scoring, anchoring a retooled frontcourt.

Clark, the star of the Indiana Fever, quickly captured the mood around the franchise. While her comment was lighthearted, it reflected renewed optimism surrounding a team that recently competed on the league’s biggest stage.

The Pacers return to action Friday night, opening a six-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-29) at 8 p.m. ET, with Zubac expected to play a central role as Indiana turns the page toward its next chapter.