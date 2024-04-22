Although they did not make the playoffs, the 2023-24 season was yet another successful one for the Sacramento Kings. In addition to posting a 46-36 record, their second straight season with at least 46 wins, the Kings learned a lot about their offense. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are their two All-Stars, as Malik Monk emerged as the league's potential Sixth Man of the Year due to his contributions off the bench. However, Monk's future in Sacramento appears to be up in the air, seeing as he will be on the open market in free agency this offseason.
Monk, who made $9.95 million in the final year of his contract this season, will be an unrestricted free agent that any other team in the league will be able to pursue. Bench scoring is valuable, and Monk can certainly provide a boost to any team in the league via this role. While there will be teams eyeing Monk this summer, it doesn't appear as if the scoring guard is thinking about leaving the Kings.
When speaking with the media on Monday, the potential Sixth Man of the Year claimed that he loves the city of Sacramento and is interested in agreeing to a new contract with the franchise.
“I can go somewhere else with a lot more money and be in a worse situation, so you never know,” Monk told reporters, via Kings game host Morgan Ragan. “I’ve got a great agent who’s going to do his job. I think my job is done. I did what I needed to do this year. It's going to play out the right way.”
As far as how Sacramento has impacted him, Monk claimed that the city loves him and that he loves the city. The 26-year-old guard also made it clear that he has enjoyed playing with Fox, who is one of his best friends dating back to their days at Kentucky in college.
Monk's response to being asked if remaining with the Kings is his perfect world scenario is perhaps the most notable thing said during Monday's press conference — “Definitely.”
Malik Monk receives support from Kings teammates
The rest of the Kings' roster has been very vocal about Monk's upcoming contract decision. In addition to Fox recently claiming that the Kings would love to have him back next season, both Sabonis and second-year forward Keegan Murray were vocal on Monday about the team keeping Monk.
“For Malik, it's not even on the court; it's everything off the court,” Sabonis outlined. “He keeps us together. He brings us energy. He always has guys put a smile on their face and he has an off-court vibe that every team is looking for a guy like that.”
Murray echoed similar remarks, stating that while Monk has a big decision to make, he would defend his decision and have his teammate's back “no matter what.”
In a total of 72 games this season, all of which he came off the bench in, Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from three-point range.
Monk is one of the better success stories around the NBA, as he appeared to have one foot out the door from the league early on in his career with the Charlotte Hornets due to violating the NBA Anti-Drug Program and subsequently being suspended indefinitely. After being reinstated, Monk reshuffled his priorities, earned another chance with the Los Angeles Lakers, and reinvented himself into one of the better bench players in the league with the Kings.
“It feels good going into the offseason knowing you will have options because I didn't have options before,” Monk declared on Monday, via James Ham of ESPN 1320. “It feels good to, I wouldn't say relax because you still gotta go out and work on your game, but it's a little weight off my shoulders for sure.”
The decision on whether Monk will remain with the Kings solely depends on what kind of money the potential Sixth Man of the Year is looking for on a new contract. The Kings already have Fox, Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and Harrison Barnes on the books for over $110 million combined next season, leaving little room for them to give Monk a massive contract. Other teams around the league are able to offer Monk more money, which is why this will be a tough decision for him to make.
“I haven't had two good seasons in a row like this. So yeah man, I don't know what to expect, but I got a great agent, and I know he's going to make sure I'm good. I just sit back and relax and let him do his job.”