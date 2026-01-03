After one of the more impressive plays during the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-121 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James gave Luka Doncic a shoutout during his media availability as one of the NBA's better quarterbacks. Doncic connected with James from half court in the first quarter, which set the tone for the Lakers' offense throughout the night.

Doncic (34 points) and James combined for 65 points, including Luka's team-high eight assists. After the win, James discussed Doncic's elite passing.

“One of the best quarterbacks and I'm a pretty good receiver, when it comes to that,” James said. “It's my job to not allow the defense to break that up or steal the ball. And he put it right on target, and made it a lot easier for me.”

"One of the best quarterbacks and I'm a pretty good receiver… It's my job not allow the defense to break that up… And [he] made it a lot [easier] for me." LeBron James on his chemistry with Luka Doncic 🙌pic.twitter.com/cGbVALU8pk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026

James also finished with nine rebounds and six assists. Doncic added six rebounds and two steals.

Luka Doncic. WHAT A PASS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/07blFziheJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026

The Lakers improved to 21-11.

Article Continues Below

How JJ Redick's tough love sparked LeBron James, Luka Doncic

Lakers head coach JJ Redick announced a tough practice in advance last week, which he believes sparked LeBron James and Luka Doncic. While the Lakers' recent stretch is a mix of wins and losses, including a 128-106 blowout to the Pistons, James and Doncic started the new year on the right foot with Friday's 128-121 win against the Grizzlies.

Reddick, after a 125-101 win over the Kings, praised James and Doncic's efficient approach, which led to Doncic going 11-for-23 and LeBron shooting 11-for-13 from the floor.

“I'm not surprised at the way those two guys played together tonight, because yesterday was one of the best practices we've had with the two of them playing together and just sharing the basketball and playing two-man action,” Redick said.

The Lakers will host the Grizzlies on Sunday.