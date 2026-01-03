Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle delivered a pointed message to guard Bennedict Mathurin following another difficult night in a season filled with growing expectations.

Mathurin finished Friday night’s 123–113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs with just two points, prompting Carlisle to frame the moment as a defining test rather than a setback. Speaking to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star after the game, Carlisle emphasized both the challenge Mathurin faces and the opportunity in front of him.

“Teams are putting their better defenders on him,” Carlisle said, grouping Mathurin with Pascal Siakam and Drew Nembhard as players drawing increased attention nightly. Carlisle noted that Mathurin was not among the players selected to speak at the podium and had already left the locker room by the time the coach addressed the media.

Carlisle stressed that the Pacers are asking more of the 23-year-old than at any point in his career.

“Look, this is the opportunity of a lifetime for Benn Mathurin,” Carlisle said. “He’s starting, he’s second on the team in minutes played with, I think 33 a game. There’s great opportunity here. And we have to work at helping him adjust to his level of responsibility. This is a lot.”

Rick Carlisle emphasizes Bennedict Mathurin’s growing responsibility

Carlisle added that the increased defensive focus is a natural progression for players taking on larger roles.

“You don’t just show up and get your numbers every night,” Carlisle said. “Teams are ultra-prepared. Everyone’s got the same information. And it’s tough.”

On the court, Mathurin struggled to find rhythm against San Antonio. He scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting while adding five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes. The performance came as Indiana’s losing streak continued to grow.

Despite the rough outing, Mathurin has posted career-best numbers this season. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range across 24 appearances. His expanded role and production have also placed his name in recent trade speculation as Indiana evaluates its long-term direction.

The Pacers, now 6–29, will look to halt an 11-game losing streak Sunday afternoon when they travel to face the Orlando Magic (19-16) at 3:00 p.m. ET. Indiana will then return home for a brief stop to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-16) on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For Mathurin, Carlisle’s challenge underscores the reality of his new status. With increased responsibility comes increased scrutiny — and, as Carlisle framed it, an opportunity that could shape both the player’s trajectory and the Pacers’ future.