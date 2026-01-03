Josh Hart has missed each of the New York Knicks' last four games since suffering an ankle injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day. In Hart's absence, the Knicks have gone 2-2, losing two straight games for the first time since the end of October after losing 111-99 at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

After this game, an update was given on Hart's status, as he continues to work his way back behind the scenes.

The good news for New York is that this isn't a severe injury, and Hart has been progressing well. However, the bad news is that Hart will miss at least one more week before he is re-evaluated, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

In 28 games, 14 of which he has started, Hart has averaged 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Hart has established himself as one of the league's best do-it-all guys, and his eight double-doubles this season trail only Karl-Anthony Towns (22) for the most on the team. He is the only Knicks player to have recorded a triple-double this season.

The Knicks are definitely missing Hart and his ability to not only defend at a high level, but also help be a secondary playmaker and facilitator next to Jalen Brunson. Without Hart on the floor, head coach Mike Brown has turned to Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson for key secondary production.

Although rookie Mohamed Diawara started three straight games in place of Hart, he was replaced by McBride in the starting lineup on Friday night against the Hawks. McBride scored 11 points in 31 minutes, while Diawara didn't score in his seven minutes off the bench.

New York is now 21-11 this season after losing to Atlanta. The Knicks will look to get back on track when they play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden.

As for Hart, his status will be updated by the team upon being re-evaluated on Jan. 9.