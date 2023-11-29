Malik Monk believes that the technical foul called on Draymon Green was the spark that lit up the fire under the Kings.

The Sacramento Kings finally got the better of the Golden State Warriors this season with a 124-123 victory at home Tuesday night, and they probably would have not done it if it wasn't for the antics of Draymond Green that got the forward called for a technical foul. After Green got slapped with a tech with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Sacramento went on a 13-3 run to turn a nine-point deficit into a lead.

Malik Monk reacts to Draymond Green's tech in Kings win vs Warriors

Malik Monk, who drilled the game-winning basket for the Kings, supports the idea that Green's infraction turned the tide in favor of the Kings, per Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140.

The Warriors, who are so used to playing in high-pressure situations, still had a five-point lead after an Andrew Wiggins basket with just 58.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but that proved to be the final Golden State bucket in the contest. Monk and the Kings took over from there, with the former Kentucky Wildcats guard scoring five points the rest of the way, including that wild bank shot under duress that delivered the win for Sacramento.

Monk concluded his night with 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line to go with three rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

The Kings, who were 0-2 against the Warriors in the 2023-24 NBA season heading into Tuesday's game, improved to 10-6 while causing Golden State to fall to 8-10.