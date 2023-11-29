Kings guard Malik Monk was asked if he called game on his game-winning jump shot, and his answer is priceless

Malik Monk hit a fadeaway with 7 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied late to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Tuesday night and advance to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament.

Andrew Wiggins’ tip-in put Golden State up by five with 59 seconds left. But De'Aaron Fox made a free throw and Monk hit a 3-pointer following a Steph Curry turnover. Draymond Green also turned it over on the next possession, setting the stage for Monk's go-ahead jumper. The Warriors had no timeouts left and Curry missed a 3 at the buzzer to give the Kings their first win in three attempts against Golden State this season.

After the game, Monk was asked if he called game on the game-winning jumper, according to James Ham of Kingsbeat.com:

“I didn't actually, but…game.”

The Kings won their group with a 4-0 record and will host New Orleans next week in the quarterfinals. Sacramento needed a win or a loss by 11 points or fewer but ended up with the victory thanks to a furious comeback fueled by two late turnovers by the Warriors.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr is taking heat for pulling Moses Moody to roll with a more experienced unit — a move that clearly did not pay off as the Warriors blew a 16-point lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.

This now cements the quarterfinals matchups for the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Phoenix Suns will head out to face the Los Angeles Lakers in what could be a preview of a probable postseason matchup. Out in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are going to face an insanely talented squad on offense in the Indiana Pacers. The New York Knicks go up against the Milwaukee Bucks. And the Kings face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.