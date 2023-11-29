The NBA world was set on fire after Malik Monk and the Kings completed an epic comeback vs. Warriors in NBA In-Season Tournament game

Light the Beam! It might be trite by now, but after an electric comeback against the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings' battle cry carries a bit more weight than usual. Malik Monk was absolutely unconscious late in the fourth quarter to propel his team to the 124-123 victory and the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

With the Kings trailing by four with less than a minute left on the clock, the sixth man drained a 3-point basket and then knocked down the game-winner over Andrew Wiggins with just seven seconds remaining. Sacramento finally figured out the Warriors after losing to them twice already this season, erasing a 17-point halftime deficit (24 at one point).

The NBA-watching world was exhilarated but still made sure to give this tenacious squad its due. “The Kings are still the most exciting team in the NBA!!!,” 2008 NBA champion and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins posted on X. “Malik Monk is a Legit third option on any contender. Fox is my favorite player to watch! Oh by the way The WARRIORS are COOKED. Carry the hell on…”

MALIK MONK GAME WINNER. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rfdNTKfyQr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2023

Omg !!!!!!!!!! I can’t believe this !!!!! Best game ever !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #LightThebeam !!!!, — 🦁Marnie@TheKings🦁 (@MarnieAtKings) November 29, 2023

KINGS BEAT THE WARRIORS AND ADVANCE TO THE NEXT ROUND OF THE IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT pic.twitter.com/XphhV8ovFl — KeeganMuse (@KeegMuse) November 29, 2023

Monk scored 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while De'Aaron Fox had a team-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. Since the All-Star point guard returned from injury, Sacramento (10-6) has been on a tear.

A returning Draymond Green was not enough to lift the Warriors to victory, as they fell to a somewhat concerning 8-10 this season. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins each recorded 29 points for the Warriors in defeat. A hard-fought November contest complete with a captivating ending is exactly what Adam Silver hoped for in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Kings go 4-0 in West group C and will host the New Orleans Pelicans in the quarterfinals next week. This thriller is further evidence that they are no one-year wonder.