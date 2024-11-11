Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has gotten off to a solid start in his third season with the club, but he now has a new issue to deal with. The veteran will miss Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to an ankle injury.

The ailment is still being evaluated, via senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Monk got hurt on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, via The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson.

“The Kings lost Monk when he went down with an injury early in the second quarter. Monk appeared to have rolled his right ankle when he stepped on Mason Plumlee’s foot while trying to get around a screen,” Anderson reported. “After being helped to his feet, Monk hobbled off the floor and headed straight to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff. A short time later, the Kings announced Monk would not return.”

Monk is averaging 12.6 points on 44.2% shooting with three rebounds and 2.8 assists across 25 minutes per game this season. Will Sacramento handle San Antonio without him?

Kings still outmatch Spurs without Malik Monk