This isn’t the same old Sacramento Kings that we have grown accustomed to for the past 17 years, their 133-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night notwithstanding. The Kings’ moves over the past year or so, including the hiring of head coach Mike Brown, marked a huge culture shift that bodes well for their chances of sustaining their success over the years.

Brown made it very clear following the game that the Kings aren’t about to let themselves become mere pushovers, especially after a drama-filled ending to their loss against the Bucks that included a shoving match between Brook Lopez and Trey Lyles.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking no s–t from nobody,” Brown said in his postgame presser, per the Kings’ official Twitter account. “Trust me on that. They’re gonna go have each other’s backs out there. I don’t mean we’re gonna go out there and start something. We’re not. But we’re gonna stand up for ourselves, and each other.”

That clearly was the case after Trey Lyles got into a scuffle with Brook Lopez after the Bucks center took exception to Lyles’ attempt at defense towards Giannis Antetokounmpo with the game out of reach. The other four Kings players who were on the court with Lyles during that confrontation – De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and Harrison Barnes – all rushed to Lyles’ aid as they tried to separate the two and prevent the fracas from escalating even further.

For such a young team with relative inexperience, this kind of togetherness is simply a joy to watch. The Kings’ unselfishness and willingness to play for each other also manifests in the way they play basketball. They rank fifth in the NBA in passes made per game, and at the heart of their whirring, league-leading offense is Sabonis and Fox’s desire to do whatever it takes to win.

Still, for a team that has suffered from culture problems over the years, what with their unending game of coaching musical chairs and incompetent management, seeing this team bond like this is definitely a sight for sore eyes. And it’s thanks in large part to Mike Brown’s leadership.