By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings are turning out to be one of the fun teams to follow this season. They have plenty of young talents and most of all, they’re winning. One of the youngsters making an impact on the team is rookie Keegan Murray, who played a vital role in Sacramento’s 134-120 home win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night.

Murray played so great that he earned the team’s defensive player of the game honors and with that comes the rights to branding the DPOG chain. But there was no brandishing of the chain on the part of Murray. He didn’t even look excited over it, according to head coach Mike Brown, who said he would have loved to see the Kings rookie show some more pizzas.

Mike Brown says Keegan Murray not only broke the DPOG chain but also had minimal swag when presented with the award. pic.twitter.com/zM3bsb2Cbj — Chris Watkins (@ChrisMWatkins) December 22, 2022

In any case, Murray did a fantastic job in the Lakers game. He put up 23 points and hit six on his 12 attempts from behind the arc. But it was his contributions on the defensive end that got him the chain (which he allegedly broke). Murray, in fact, had the best plus/minus among all players in the game from either side with a plus-24.

Still, the Kings have a long way to go before they can be viewed as a defensive team. The chain is there as a motivation for the players to step it up on that end of the floor, and the team can only hope that it will eventually spark a notable improvement in the long run. The Kings entered the Lakers game 22nd in the NBA with 115.8 points allowed per outing and 20th overall in adjusted defensive rating, per Dunks and Threes.