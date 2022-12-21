By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Kings host the Lakers for a divisional battle in Sacramento! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Kings prediction and pick.

The Lakers … the Lakers … the Lakers. Just when you think they have things figured out they go out and lose by 30 to a team in dysfunction. Seriously? I understand the Phoenix Suns are a talented team but to go out and lose by 30 when the Suns don’t even get along with each other is not a good sign. Missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis being out for a long time is a huge reason for that but at the end of the day, you must keep games close if you want to start trending in the right direction.

The Kings are finally starting to trend in the right direction. They are (16-13) on the year which has them 3rd in the division and 6th in the conference. LA is back at the very bottom as they are last in the division and 12th in the West. The Kings are finally home from their long road trip but are coming off a loss to the Charlotte Hornets 125-119.

Here are the Lakers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Kings Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +7 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: -7 (-108)

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The only news that matters leading into this game is the availability of James. James is probable for tonight he continues to deal with his sore ankle. Russell Westbrook is questionable with left foot soreness and Austin Reaves is doubtful tonight with a right ankle sprain. I guess everyone has ankle injuries as Juan Toscano-Anderson ALSO has a right ankle sprain and is out for tonight. The Lakers are very thing but if James is playing then that is all that matters.

The Lakers are 11th in the NBA in scoring at 115.1 points per game and allow 116.7 which is 25th in the NBA. The defense has been non-existent and the same with the 3-point shooting on the offensive side. The Lakers were dead last at one point this season, but are now 27th with a 32.8% from beyond the arc. That is just horrendous for a team with all this talent. The defense must improve tonight or else the Kings will put up 120+ on them as well.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento has a shot at winning this game but needs Domantas Sabonis to play. He is questionable with a wrist injury and Harrison Barnes is dealing with quad soreness. Sabonis has been great for this team since coming from the Indiana Pacers. He’s averaging 18 per game and 12.1 rebounds per game. His 6.4 assists are also leading the team and are among the most out of many big men in the NBA. This squad still runs on De’Aaron Fox and his speed as the guard is averaging 23.2 points per game which is 20th in the league.

The Kings are the No. 2 scoring team in the NBA right now. They are finding their groove and scoring a ton of points. They are right behind the Boston Celtics at 117.8 points per game. The bad news is that they are 22nd in points allowed at 115.8 which is just shy of the Lakers’ average. They should be able to continue their offensive spark at home tonight.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are (12-18) ATS and the Kings are (18-11). It’s a decent-size spread but I expect the Kings to light up the Lakers at home tonight.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -7 (-108)