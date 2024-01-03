Mike Brown doesn't hold back on the Sacramento Kings' sub-par showing against the Hornets

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is not happy. Who can blame him? The Kings just lost against a Charlotte Hornets team who were without their main man, LaMelo Ball.

After the game, Brown called out his players' free throw woes, lamenting how the Kings should be doing better from the charity stripe with the shooters they have

“For us to be 30th (in free-throw percentage) with the shooters we have on this team, it's not good,” Brown said, as per Sactown Sports 1140's Brenden Nunes.

The Kings' sub-par night

Sacramento went 10-of-17 from the charity stripe as a team during Tuesday's outing.

Although he made just five of his eight shots from the free throw line, Kings star De'Aaron Fox managed to finish the game with 30 points. Domantas Sabonis had a double-double of 23 points and 19 rebounds, but his offensive numbers were overshadowed by an atrocious 11 turnovers.

Chris Duarte chipped in 12 points while Keegan Murray, however, struggled to find the bottom of the net, hitting only one of his six three-point attempts en route to a 10-point game.

It was a night to forget for the Kings, who also struggled to find answers to the hot-shooting New Orleans team on the defensive end.

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier spearheaded the attack with a 34-point night. High-flying forward Miles Bridges followed with 27 points while PJ Washington added 17 points off the bench.

Additionally, the Kings were also the team to put an end to Charlotte's 11-game losing streak.

“It was, in my opinion, probably one of the laziest, loosest games that we had where we decided to play that way, and it gave them confidence,” Brown added following Tuesday night's loss.

Mike Brown and his squad look to regroup and bounce back against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.