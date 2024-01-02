The high-flying Tuesday evening action is set to continue as the Charlotte Hornets take their talents to Sacramento as they clash with the Kings. Let's take a look at our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Things certainly haven't gone as planned for the Hornets this season as they are currently in the midst of an eleven-game losing streak after getting blown out in the Mile High City to the defending champion Denver Nuggets by a score of 111-93. Even though the rest of this season looks bleak, there is no question that Charlotte is chomping at the bit to get back to the win column.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings appear to be turning a corner and leaving several Western Conference foes in their dust as they've tallied back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies. With a record of 19-12, could the Kings be right on the cusp of returning to their dominant form that they displayed over a year ago en route to the third-overall seed in the conference? Only time will tell, but it is surely starting to look that way.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Kings Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +15 (-108)

Sacramento Kings: -15 (-112)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Things couldn't get much worse for the Hornets at this point. Not to mention, Charlotte will be entering this competition on the second night of a back-to-back on what also has already been an extremely challenging west-coast road trip. Simply put, this team needs a positive spin on the season in the most desperate of ways.

Not only will the Hornets need to dig deep and receive some stellar performances from unlikely heroes. Alas, the biggest area of concern for this team has been the injury bug which has taken many victims in the blink of an eye. At the moment, the Hornets will arguably be without three of their best players in Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, and Gordon Hayward all dealing with their own ailments.

Since Charlotte is so beat up, it may be up to a usually sluggish defense to play out of their minds. Without so many important defenders who are scheduled to miss out on the fun, forcing the Kings to commit turnovers and bad looks offensively will be key. To be frank, this Kings offense ranks near the top-five of the entire league in field-goal percentage and the Hornets may end up needing to get a little lucky as well.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Hornets may serve as the perfect matchup for a Kings team that loves to get out on the break and score in a hurry, but Sacramento is still going to bring their A-game and not take Charlotte for granted.

The first order of business that the Kings need to accomplish is obviously getting off to a swift start. Remember, Sacramento is playing a Charlotte team that is short on rest and is at the center of a grueling losing skid. The last thing that the Kings want to give the Hornets is confidence, and if Sacramento comes out flat and gives positive energy to Charlotte, then we may be in for a tight race down the stretch.

A fast start would be nice, but keep in mind that the Kings offer a much more balanced attack on both ends of the floor as many would suggest. Indeed, Sacramento can rack up points in a hurry, but they are also surprisingly effective defensively. Even more so, this team knows how to rebound the basketball and get after the glass. If they can continue to out-rebound their opponents, then the Hornets will be in big trouble.

If all else fails, it is always a wise idea to put the basketball in the hands of your certified playmaker and get out of the way. In this case, the Kings hold a hefty advantage with point guard and field general De'Aaron Fox. By a considerable margin, Fox is hands down the best player on either roster tonight, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he took over this game shortly after it began.

Final Hornets-Kings Prediction & Pick

Don't spend too much time thinking about this one. At the end of the day, the Kings are extremely difficult to defeat at home and are playing a Hornets squad that is reeling heavily. Pick the Kings covering the hefty 16.5-point spread and don't think otherwise!

Final Hornets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -15 (-112)