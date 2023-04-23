Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is not happy with the way the offense operated in their Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Brown pointed out that the Kings’ transition offense doomed them in the game, which saw the Warriors escape with the 126-125 win. The Sacramento tactician would have preferred if the team spread the ball more instead of constantly attacking the rim and begging the referees for fouls.

“All of our guys are driving into two, sometimes three guys in transition and begging for a call. We can’t continue to do that. … We wasted a ton of possessions in transition, driving and just throwing up some crazy stuff,” Brown said, via Kings Twitter.

“Space the floor. Stop and spray the ball. If we missed a wide-open three, that is way better than driving and throwing up some crazy stuff. At the end of the day, this is what I keep telling our guys, you’re gonna have to knock these guys out. You can’t rely on the referee, because if I’m a referee, the shots that we’re taking at the rim in transition, I ain’t call it either cause we’re begging for a foul.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course Mike Brown is not saying that the Kings shouldn’t play fast. That is their identity and they have an advantage in that area. However, they have to utilize it to its full potential and play the right way.

"All of our guys are driving into two, sometimes three guys in transition and begging for a call. We can’t continue to do that." — Mike Brown pic.twitter.com/0h6ye6DWCB — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 23, 2023

It remains to be seen how the Kings will adjust come Game 5, but after Brown’s latest comments, fans can definitely expect them to spread the ball more.

Lucky for them, they’ll be back home where they won the first two games of the series against the Warriors.