The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge 126-125 win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of the first round NBA Playoffs series, and Draymond Green’s return to the court made a huge impact on the outcome.

Draymond Green returned to the floor after being suspended for Game 3 of the series. He was suspended due to his stomping of Domantas Sabonis of the Kings. He came off of the bench for the Warriors in Game 4 on Sunday, but played 31 minutes and made his presence felt. His performance off the bench was historic.

Green scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists in the win, and it is the first Warrior with a 10/10/5 playoff game off of the bench, according to StatMuse.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Game 4 was as much of a must-win game as it gets without it being an elimination game. Going down 3-1 in the series would have been tough, especially with games five and seven being road games for the Warriors. Now, the Warriors will still have to find a way to win a road game if they want to advance, but it would only take one game, assuming they can hold serve at home in Game 6.

This series has had it all. The Kings winning two exciting games at home, Draymond’s suspension, De’Aaron Fox stepping up in the playoffs, Steph Curry doing his usual Steph Curry things. It will be interesting to see what happens in Game 5 on Wednesday. The one thing we know for sure is that it will be a nail-biter for Warriors and Kings fans.