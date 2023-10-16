Pierre-Luc Dubois is a big part of the future of the Los Angeles Kings after the team acquired him last offseason, but he has caught a lot of criticism from fans for requesting for a trade twice in his career in his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Winnipeg Jets. Dubois spoke about that fact recently, and is accepting of the criticism.

“I knew when I asked for my trade from Columbus, I'd get criticized,” Pierre-Luc Dubois said, according to Kayla Douglas of theScore. “I knew when this situation happened in Winnipeg, I'd get criticized. I had to look at it like, ‘Do I not want to get criticized but not do what I want to do… or do I want to get criticized but be happy with my life? Everybody's entitled to their opinion. At the end of the day, it's my life: I only live once. I only have one career.”

Dubois is just 25, and is on his third team in his career. However, he is locked in with the Kings through 2030-2031. This is going to be his long-term home. He did not see the Jets and Blue Jackets as teams he would like to stay with. Dubois has not put up a point yet this season, and the Kings' next game comes against the Jets on Tuesday. He spoke about what that game will be like for him.

“It will be special, I'm sure,” Dubois said, according to Douglas. “I'm sure some fans will see it a little differently, but for me personally it will be special. … To play against some teammates and friends that I have form Winnipeg, it'll be a special game.”

It will be interesting to see if Dubois can put up his first point with the Kings.