Despite entering the first round of the NBA Playoffs with home-court advantage as the No. 3 seed, many folks still believe that the Sacramento Kings are going to falter against Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors in their opening-round series. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith is one of these folks who have had a lack of belief in the Kings — something that has changed quickly after seeing Sacramento pull off a massive win over the Dubs in Game 1.

Smith took to Twitter to issue a public apology to the Kings for underestimating them:

I have to apologize to the Kings…and I want to light the beam pic.twitter.com/UlpAobwN66 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 17, 2023

If Game 1 was any indication of how the rest of this series will play out, then we have quite a matchup ahead of us. The Kings knew that a lot of folks out there had doubts about them and their ability to compete against the Warriors, and they came out with a huge statement win in Game 1. It was a hard-fought victory as well, with Curry and Co. not letting up until the very end. The Kings took their opponents’ punches and responded with their own haymakers. In the end, Sacramento prevailed in what turned out to be an epic battle, 126-123.

For his part, Stephen A Smith is a big fan of the Warriors. He is well aware of what Stephen Curry brings to the table, and he was one of the few who called Golden State’s championship last year so early in the season. Nevertheless, even Stephen A would admit that right now, the Dubs have an extremely tough test in front of them in the Kings.