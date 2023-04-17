A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors enter Game 2 in dire need of a win. The Sacramento Kings drew first blood in their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup on Saturday, 126-123, and the Dubs will now want to split the series before heading back to the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4.

Stephen Curry and Co. may be down, but they are far from out — especially if you consider what this group has been through over the past decade or so. They’ve won quite a bit along the way as well, and this has prompted Steph to take a quick stroll down memory lane as he talked about his iconic trio with teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Curry was asked if he can imagine doing any of this without Thompson and Green. His response is sure to fire up Warriors fans everywhere:

“Not at all,” Curry responded. “There’s a reason that we’re all still wearing that Warrior uniform… I know we have a lot of memories amongst three, but how many can we keep creating each and every year?”

Fans and pundits alike have been singing the Warriors’ praises for many years now — and rightfully so. After all, this group has won no less than four titles in the last eight years.

Be that as it may, Stephen Curry just wants to remind everyone that the dynasty is far from over. It’s only right that we recognize the legacy of this squad, but at the same time, we cannot overlook the fact that Curry, Thompson, Green, and the rest of the Dubs are still out to achieve even more greatness.