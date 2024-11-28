ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in some NBA Cup action. It will be an Emirates Cup battle at the Moda Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Kings-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

On Wednesday, the Kings routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-104 at the Target Center. Conversely, the Trail Blazers lost 121-114 to the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Trail Blazers lead the head-to-head series 141-89. However, the Kings recently beat the Blazers 111-89 on October 28, 2024, at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings went 2-1 last season against the Trail Blazers. Also, they have gone 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Blazers, including 3-2 over the past five in Portland.

Here are the Kings-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Trail Blazers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -196

Portland Trail Blazers: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, KATU

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings are struggling right now, coming in with a 9-10 record. However, they are having a good week as the Beam Trio helped the Kings stun the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The offense is still good but not excelling at the rate we are accustomed to seeing.

The Kings are currently 13th in points. They are also shooting the basketball well, ranking sixth in field-goal shooting percentage. But their shooting from beyond the arc has been mediocre, as they rank just 27th in three-point shooting percentage. Excelling at the charity stripe has been a big reason why they are still competing, as the Kings rank seventh in free-throw shooting percentage. The Kings are inconsistent on the boards, ranking 19th in rebounds. Unfortunately, passing the ball has yielded inconsistent results, as they are 23rd in assists and 14th in turnovers. The Kings are not defending well, ranking 19th in blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox has been solid, including a 26-point performance against the Wolves. He averages 29 points per game and shoots 50.1 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he might need to do more as the Kings may be without DeMar DeRozan, who missed Wednesday's game with a back injury.

Domantas Sabonis is an option. Amazingly, he had another double-double on Wednesday, scoring 27 points and 12 rebounds. Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 62 percent from the hardwood, including 40.5 percent from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Malik Monk is coming off a season-high game, scoring 27 points. Monk is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. Keegan Murray also has done well, averaging 12.9 points per game.

The Kings will cover the spread if Fox and Sabonis can both put up big numbers. Then, the defense must force turnovers to continue to have the edge.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things have been tough for the Blazers, who have injury woes. These woes have burdened them and helped prevent them from accomplishing more than their 7-12 start. Unfortunately, the offense has stumbled.

The Blazers are 28th in points. Likewise, the Blazers are last in the NBA in shooting percentage, including 25th in three-point shooting percentage. It has not been pretty at the charity stripe, as the Trail Blazers rank just 25th in free-throw shooting percentage. Yet, they have done solid work on the boards, ranking 12th in rebounds. The Trail Blazers have been iffy with the basketball, ranking 29th in assists and turnovers. However, they are third in blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe has been the best player, averaging 18 points per game. However, he is shooting just 43.1 percent and must do better. Anfernee Simons is progressing after scoring a season-high 30 points. He is averaging 16.4 points per game. DeAndre Ayton returned from a finger injury and scored 16 points. Now, he is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor.

The Trail Blazers will cover the spread if Sharpe and Simons can be productive and convert their shooting chances. Then, they must stop Fox and Sabonis.

Final Kings-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 7-11-1 against the spread, while the Trail Blazers are 11-7-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Kings are 5-4 against the spread on the road, while the Trail Blazers are 5-3 against the odds at home. The Kings are just 4-8-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Blazers are 9-7-1 against the odds when facing the West.

The Blazers have been better at home. However, the Kings are the healthier team, except for DeRozan. I could see them finding a way to cover the spread on the road.

Final Kings-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: -5 (-110)