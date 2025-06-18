The Florida Panthers just won the Stanley Cup over the Edmonton Oilers. Before the Stanley Cup Playoffs even began, ChatGPT predicted that the Oilers would win the championship, so the artificial intelligence wasn't all that far off. Because of that, the AI was again used to predict the next 10 Stanley Cup winners.

2024–25 Season: Dallas Stars

Why Dallas, according to ChatGPT? The Stars have significantly strengthened their roster, notably acquiring Mikko Rantanen, enhancing their offensive depth. With elite goaltending from Jake Oettinger and a balanced lineup, they're poised to capitalize on their previous playoff experience.

Can Dallas win the 2025 Stanley Cup?: The Dallas Stars were close to making it to the Stanley Cup Final, but they fell just short, losing in five games to the Oilers in the Western Conference Final. Dallas is a gritty team that plays hard, but according to ChatGPT, their time has already passed.

2025–26 Season: Carolina Hurricanes

Why Carolina, according to ChatGPT? The Hurricanes' acquisition of Mikko Rantanen adds a superstar element to their already strong defensive and balanced offensive core. If their goaltending remains solid, they have the potential to secure their first Stanley Cup.

Can Carolina win the 2026 Stanley Cup?: While the Carolina Hurricanes did trade for Mikko Rantanen, as ChatGPT says, they also re-dealt him just weeks later. While he wasn't a great fit in Carolina during his brief stay with the team, perhaps the Hurricanes should have given him a longer trial run. The Hurricanes lost in the Eastern Conference Final in five games, and they could have used Rantanen's offensive firepower. Rantanen returned to his normal self once being traded for the second time this past season, and that was most on display during his Game 7 hat-trick against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche.

ChatGPT says goaltending will be key for the team if they are to win the next Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, goalie play was one of the big factors that led to their playoff elimination. The Hurricanes are a threat in the Eastern Conference every year, but they haven't been able to break through and get to the championship series. Perhaps next year will be when they finally get over the hump.

2026–27 Season: Edmonton Oilers

Why Edmonton, according to ChatGPT? With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the charge, the Oilers' offensive prowess is unmatched. If their goaltending stabilizes, they could finally clinch the championship they've narrowly missed in recent years.

Can Edmonton win the 2027 Stanley Cup?: An Oilers championship has been long overdue, but unfortunately, Edmonton fell just short yet again. Nobody would be surprised if they got back into the Finals and won the Stanley Cup over the next couple of season because they have two of the best players in the league on their roster. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's scoring prowess as a duo is unmatched.

2027–28 Season: New Jersey Devils

Why New Jersey, according to ChatGPT? The Devils' young core, led by Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, is complemented by veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Their balanced lineup and improved goaltending make them strong contenders for the title.

Can New Jersey win the 2028 Stanley Cup?: Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier were both picked first overall in their respective draft classes. They will be hitting their prime by 2028, so they certainly can lead the Devils to a championship.

2028–29 Season: Florida Panthers

Why Florida, according to ChatGPT? As reigning champions, the Panthers have maintained a strong roster. With key players like Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad, and a solid defensive structure, they have the tools to secure another Cup.

Can Florida win the 2029 Stanley Cup?: The Florida Panthers have made three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, winning the last two championships. The team is running the Eastern Conference right now, and it is unclear if anything or anyone can slow them down.

2029–30 Season: Toronto Maple Leafs

Why Toronto, according to ChatGPT? The Maple Leafs' star-studded offense, featuring Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, positions them as perennial contenders. If they can overcome past playoff challenges, they have the potential to break their championship drought.

Can Toronto win the 2030 Stanley Cup?: The Toronto Maple Leafs have the third most appearances and the second most victories in the Stanley Cup Finals. However, they haven't appeared in the championship series since 1967, as most of their damage came in the '30s and '40s.

Toronto led the Atlantic Division in wins, and Auston Matthews is one of the best players in the sport. Eventually, they will have to find the success that has eluded them for decades. But that might be without Marner, who could leave the team in unrestricted free agency.

2030–31 Season: Winnipeg Jets

Why Winnipeg, according to ChatGPT? With a strong defensive core and elite goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets have the foundation for a championship run. Their balanced approach could lead them to their first Cup.

Can Winnipeg win the 2031 Stanley Cup?: Like the Maple Leafs, the Winnipeg Jets led their division in wins this past season. In fact, their 56 wins were the most in the entire NHL. Hellebuyck is arguably the top goaltender in the sport, but the team's 277 goals for were tied for the second most in the sport, so they know how to score, too. Kyle Connor's 97 points were the seventh most in the league.

2031–32 Season: Colorado Avalanche

Why Colorado, according to ChatGPT? Despite facing challenges with injuries and suspensions, the Avalanche's core of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen keeps them in the championship conversation. If they stay healthy and maintain consistency, they can contend for the title.

Can Colorado win the 2032 Stanley Cup?: Just like the Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche also have a magnificent duo. That being with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. MacKinnon is in MVP conversations every season, and Makar is the best defensive player in the league. Rantanen is no longer on the team, though, as ChatGPT suggests. Their trade involving Rantanen did give them some solid depth pieces going forward. Colorado's kryptonite has been the Stars recently. The Avalanche can score with the best of them, but they need more physicality on the roster.

2032–33 Season: Nashville Predators

Why Nashville, according to ChatGPT? The Predators' significant offseason acquisitions, including Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, bolster their offensive capabilities. With a solid defensive core led by Roman Josi, they could surprise many and make a serious push for the Stanley Cup.

Can Nashville win the 2033 Stanley Cup?: Jonathan Marchessault is already 34 years old, and Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi are even longer in the tooth. Expecting both players to be competing at a championship level in 2033 is overzealous. Nashville's core is getting old, so unless they undergo a significant rebuild and an entirely new-looking team makes the Stanley Cup Final almost a decade from now, it is hard to predict them becoming champions this far out.

2033–34 Season: Vegas Golden Knights

Why Vegas, according to ChatGPT? The Golden Knights' deep roster and playoff experience keep them in the contender conversation. With players like Jack Eichel and Mark Stone leading the way, they possess the talent needed to forge another deep playoff run.

Can Vegas win the 2034 Stanley Cup?: The Vegas Golden Knights have been relevant ever since they joined the NHL. An expansion team in 2017-18, the Golden Knights have only missed the playoffs once, and they've been to the Stanley Cup Final twice. The team is built for sustained success and could continue their winning ways as far out as 2034.