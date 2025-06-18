Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made it clear that he wanted to see the team sign Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Well, Jackson got his wish on Wednesday as the Ravens signed Alexander to a one-year deal. Alexander has been in the NFL since 2018, and the 2025 season will be his first that isn't with the Packers. Jackson is happy that the Ravens went out and locked Alexander in.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh met with the media on Wednesday after the signing, and it sounds like everyone around the team is happy with the pickup. However, Lamar Jackson might be the most excited.

“He's excited to be here. We're excited to have him,” John Harbaugh said, according to an article from NFL.com. “It made Lamar happy. I think it made everybody happy.”

Jackson and Alexander were teammates back at Louisville, so that is definitely a big reason why the star QB wanted to bring the former Packer to Baltimore. Jackson wasn't afraid to be vocal with his request.

“Go get [Jaire Alexander], Eric! I love all our cornerbacks, don't get me wrong, but go get him, Eric,” Jackson said earlier this week, according to a post from Ari Meirov.

Jackson's request worked. Now, he is reunited with Alexander on the Ravens.

Jaire Alexander has had put together some promising seasons with the Packers, but the past couple of years have been rough. Alexander was the highest-paid CB in the league at one point, but he only played in seven games for Green Bay last year because of injury issues. He also only played in seven games in the season before that, and he had to miss time at one point because of a suspension. That's never a good sign.

Things weren't working out in Green Bay anymore, and Jaire Alexander needed a fresh start. Now, he gets to be on the same team as his college teammate, Lamar Jackson, and it looks like things could be trending up for the star CB.