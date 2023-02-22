One of the more beloved characters of Nintendo, Kirby, gets a remake of one of its first few games and we are ecstatic to see how it goes. With Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe available for download coming this February 24 as its release date, we can’t wait to see our cute and lovable pink protagonist back in action.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Gameplay

There’s a new, old game coming and we are excited! February 24, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Release Date, promises great fun not just for you but for your friends and family too! New features are being added to this latest remake of an old Kirby franchise favorite and we are ready to play not just with 1 more player, but up to 3!

Help Rebuild Magolor’s Ship

An adventure of deluxe proportions awaits players to play the remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land in Deluxe form. As the website shares, Kirby is back for a game not just for one but can be played by 4 people while taking on a journey across Planet Popstar. You will be helping Magolor rebuild his ship with newly added Mecha and Sand Copy Abilities. You will be floating and fighting alongside friends on the same Nintendo Switch as you control Kirby.

Multiplayer Co-op Compatible

Take on the adventure alone or invite other players to join the game as a different Kirby or one of Kirby’s friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee as you journey on and find missing ship pieces. Combine powers with other players by riding piggyback! By pressing and releasing L or R buttons at the same time, you will get to perform a super-strong Team Attack. Quite useful as you venture Planet Popstar. Of course, effects will vary based on the number of players and who is at the bottom of the stack.

New Copy Abilities

Kirby, the powerful pink puff that lives on Planet Popstar is one of Dream Land’s greatest heroes and now has a Copy Ability of Mecha and Sand abilities. While these new Copy Abilities make their debut in the Kirby franchise, there are more than 20 returning Copy Abilities that include Festival and the like. Each Copy Ability comes with many moves. You can check your current ability’s moves by opening the Pause Menu. Take Super Abilities for a spin by inhaling glowing enemies to wield a more powerful ability that will send enemies flying and pave the way toward the next area. Choose carefully what to copy and use them to your advantage as you progress in the game!

Parties at Merry Magoland

You can play subgames in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for in-game rewards by traveling to Planet Popstar’s Merry Magoland amusement park. Play a colorful collection of subgames, collect stamps for stamp rally, and earn in-game prizes. You can share the fun and enjoyment by playing with up to 3 friends on the same Nintendo Switch system. You can also play online with the Nintendo Switch Online service and see global fun facts or compete against records from all over the world in Samurai Kirby 100 because playing with others brings more fun!

Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler

A brand new story starring Magolor is added to Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe to spice things up. Alone in a strange dimension and without his powers, Magolor must platform through challenging stages and defeat enemies. You and up to 3 friends can take control of different colored Magolors for 4-player interdimensional action. You can use combo attacks to earn Magic Points to enhance Magolor’s abilities. Get special items to unlock new abilities! Each player receives the same benefits as Magolor’s abilities are leveled up. Master Magolor’s moves and overcome challenges together along the way. Complete the main story to unlock this brand-new adventure!

Added Fun Features

There is the Theatre and Jukebox which are just two of the extra modes you can experience as you progress through the game. Of course, there’s The Arena and Magolor Epilogue that everyone can enjoy after accomplishing the main storyline of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

As we get closer to the release date of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe available for digital download and physical copies, we’ll be sharing more information about the game like review scores, tips and tricks, guides, and walkthroughs very soon so make sure to check in from time to time. Of course, catch the latest news, updates, and events here on ClutchPoint Gaming!