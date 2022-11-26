Published November 26, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors haven’t exactly gotten off to the best start this season as they hope to defend their title. A big part of their struggles have been the shooting woes of Jordan Poole. He hasn’t been playing as well as he did last season, but he does have a supporter behind him in Klay Thompson as per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.

“I just tell him I’ve been there, many times,” Thompson said. “Every season that’s happened to me. I just tell him to play with great intentions, play with that great confidence and he will have a 36-point game again on 20 shots.”

After having a breakout season last year and playing a key role in the Warriors championship run, Poole was rewarded with a four-year, $140 million extension. He hasn’t quite had the season many anticipated to this point tonight.

On the season, Jordan Poole is averaging 15.7 points per game and shooting only 40.7 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range.

Klay Thompson has also had his share of shooting struggles and so it’s important for Poole to have Thompson’s support.

“I just tell JP to lean on his teammates, because I know what it’s like to shoot 3-for-14 or 4-for-18. It’s not fun. You take great pride in your game. It hurts,” Thompson said. “You go to home that night and you just don’t feel good, even when you win, because you feel like you let your teammates down. You want to play better and you kind of get in your own way. I’m a culprit of that and I love JP.”