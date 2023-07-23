The New York Knicks were one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the NBA last season. With the addition of Jalen Brunson as the primary ball handler and decision-maker on offense, the Knicks took their game to another level. Guys like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes had their own explosive stretches during the regular season as well, and New York ended up making it to the Eastern Conference semifinals before bowing out of the playoffs.

The Knicks have spent much of the 2023 NBA offseason focusing on ancillary pieces, such as signing Donte DiVincenzo and keeping Josh Hart after he opted into his player option. Since their moves have been very limited, it seems as if New York isn't done fortifying their roster for the start of their 2023-24 campaign.

There are rumors that the Knicks are interested in trading for Zach LaVine or Karl Anthony-Towns, but those reports haven't gained serious traction. However, there could be some value to trading for a big name star before the start of the upcoming season, so let's look at one trade target New York should still be looking to make a move for before the end of the offseason.

Knicks trade target: Zach LaVine

The Knicks have the disgruntled Evan Fournier on their roster, who they can move as a salary filler in any trade. Beyond that, they have a myriad of draft picks at their disposal, which puts them in a better position to acquire a big name compared to their counterparts. The scoring and offensive prowess of Brunson and Julius Randle is not enough to compete for a title, so they must pursue a budding star in LaVine to become a top-tier contender.

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks inquired about LaVine earlier this offseason, but the Chicago Bulls asking price was too high. The Bulls have the leverage here because they have the best player available in any potential swap between these two teams, but they may decide that it would be better to rebuild for the future. The Bulls have been stubborn in refusing to rebuild to this point, but the Knicks must remain patient because Chicago could be very close to deciding to unload their key pieces and retool their roster.

LaVine would be an incredible fit in head coach Tom Thibodeau's system because the Knicks need a scoring machine and reliable bucket getter. LaVine would be able to come in and average around 23-25 points per game for New York, and relieve the pressure on guys like Brunson and Randle. Opposing defenses wouldn't be able to put all their attention on these two stars because LaVine would be left alone to wreak havoc on offense.

Even if LaVine's contract is massive, the Knicks would be taking a calculated risk here since they haven't had a chance to add a proven star to their team in quite some time. The salary cap is also expected to continue to increase in future seasons, so it could end up becoming a much better value deal as time goes on.

Brunson would still be the main playmaker and floor general, so LaVine would need to adjust and find ways to be effective as an off-ball screener or cutter. Moreover, LaVine must be more assertive and determined on the defensive end because opponents will definitely see perimeter defense as a weakness of the Knicks if they added him. The Knicks do have a defensive-minded coach in Thibodeau leading the way, though, which would have to make fans more confident that LaVine could be a seamless fit for this squad.

Randle mentioned during his appearance on Podcast P with Paul George that Brunson was a seamless fit when he arrived in New York, and it would be fair to expect a similar fit for LaVine. Giving up RJ Barrett and a package of picks would be a steep price, but it is a gamble that must be done by a franchise who has serious aspirations of winning their first NBA championship since 1973.