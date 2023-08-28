Welcome to the Big Apple! The New York Knicks are typically considered to be THE premier free agent destination in the offseason. What's not to like about New York, after all? Madison Square Garden, the bright lights, the team has it all. There's a reason why this team is always one of the teams in the mix when a top free agent is on the market.

However, contrary to popular belief, the Knicks haven't attracted a ton of star free agents in recent memory. All of the star free agents they've been linked to have spurned them over the last few years. That doesn't mean they don't have some marquee acquisitions, though.

Let's take a look at the best free agent signings for the Knicks over the course of their history.

10. Pablo Prigioni

Truth be told, there's a lot of names that can be listed on the tenth spot for the Knicks. Notable omissions include Anthony Mason, Chris Duhon, Glen Rice, and Chris Childs. In the end, the 10th place was given to the crafty Argentinian point guard Pablo Prigioni.

Prigioni isn't the fastest player, nor was he the strongest. The Argentinian could always claim that he was the craftiest player, though, and Knicks fans experienced it first-hand. Prigioni's playmaking, savvy defense, and outside shooting was a godsend for those mid-2010s New York teams. Prigioni had fans CLAMORING for him to get more playing time in the playoffs! That's the sign of a well-loved player.

9. Jeremy Lin

Linsanity, baby! Technically speaking, Lin wasn't acquired as a free agent: the Knicks claimed him off of waivers in 2011 after the Warriors released him. Still, for the purposes of this list, we'll count that as a “free agent” acquisition, just because it's fun to talk about Lin's insane run.

Jeremy Lin burst onto the scene in 2011. With injuries to their star players and point guards, then-Knicks coach Mike D'Antoni decided to take a shot at playing Lin. What ensued was a six-week stretch where Lin set the NBA world on fire. The Harvard graduate went on to have a legendary run, averaging 20 points per game in his 26 starts for New York.

Lin was eventually poached by the Rockets the following year, where he went on to have a solid career. Not bad for a Harvard graduate!

8. Jason Kidd

It's rare for an essentially one-year rental signing to be part of the top 10 list of best free-agent signings. However, Kidd's short tenure with the Knicks was so impactful that it warrants a place on this list.

The Knicks signed the then-free agent Jason Kidd in 2012 to help bolster their lineup. At the time, New York BADLY needed a point guard to help stabilize their offense. The team hoped that despite his age, Kidd would be able to bring some semblance of stability to their offense.

Indeed, the Knicks got that and then some from Kidd. Even at 40 years old, Kidd started and played meaningful minutes for New York. He wasn't as big of a scorer as he was in his prime, but his playmaking allowed the team to flow much more freely on offense. They were able to make it all the way to the second round of the playoffs, but Kidd's exhaustion after being “overworked” was cited as a reason for their loss. Kidd would proceed to retire after this season.

Still, disregarding Kidd's short tenure in New York would be a horrible mistake. He made the most of his time with the Knicks, and even helped them reach the playoffs.

7. JR Smith

Ah, JR Smith. The Hennessy God. The Knicks picked up JR Smith during the 2010s as part of their bid to create a title contender with Carmelo Anthony. At the time, Smith had a flashy and solid season in Denver with Melo.

Thankfully for Knicks fans, Smith continued his excellent play in New York, and then some. Under the bright lights of MSG, JR Smith became one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. He had an itchy trigger finger, and he was never afraid to scratch that itch. He was averaging 15 points per game on 41% shooting from the field and over 36% from deep. Smith was also good for one highlight reel dunk every week, in case you forgot that he was also a high-flyer.

Smith and Iman Shumpert were eventually shipped to the Cavaliers as part of Cleveland's championship pursuit. Still, it's hard to ignore Smith's contribution to those mid-2010s Knicks teams that competed with some of the best teams in the East.

6. Amar'e Stoudemire

One of the most underappreciated big men of his general, Amar'e Stoudemire looked like a bona fide star during his first few seasons with the Knicks. The former Phoenix Suns center stood out as an elite rim-running threat that was also a presence in the paint. He was a big reason for the success of New York during his time.

However, injuries eventually slowed down Stoudemire's play on the court. The Knicks center missed a lot of time after his first season due to lower leg injuries. Additionally, Carmelo Anthony's arrival clashed with Stoudemire's preferred playstyle. Anthony preferred a mid-range isolation game, a style that wasn't conducive to Amar'e's strengths. Still, given what he was working with, Stoudemire had a damn good career with the Knicks.

5. Tyson Chandler

After helping the Mavs win the NBA championship, Tyson Chandler essentially signed a new deal with the Knicks during the 2011 offseason (sign-and-trade). The move was part of New York's never-ending quest to bring the Larry O'Brien back to the Big Apple. While the team never made it past the second round, it wasn't for lack of trying on Chandler's end.

In an era where elite defensive play was required for a center, Chandler was the best defensive big in the league. The Knicks star had the body to deal with post-up threats while also being mobile enough to protect the paint. In New York, Chandler won his only DPOY award, and was also named as an All-Star. Injuries shortened his stint in New York, but his impact was undeniable.

4. Jalen Brunson

It's been one year since this was made official, but the Knicks are already reaping the many benefits of their Jalen Brunson signing. At the time, some questioned the team's decision to sign the former Dallas Mavericks guard. Yes, Brunson had an incredible playoff run the year prior, but was that really enough to warrant a lucrative deal?

As it turns out, that was one of the best, if not the best deals during that free agency cycle. Brunson proved that he can be the lead guard for an offense, leading the Knicks all the way to the second round of the playoffs. He averaged 24 PPG on ridiculously efficient shooting (49% from the field, 41% from deep), along with 6.2 assists. He turned it up a notch in the playoffs, upping his average to 27.8 points against the Cavs and the Heat.

It's a little bit too early to put Brunson at the top of the all-time rankings, as it's only been one season. If he continues at this pace, though, he'll quite easily overtake the rest of the players on this list.

3. John Starks

John Starks' tenure with the Knicks started off as a happy accident. He signed with the team to try out, but he suffered an injury while trying to dunk on Patrick Ewing, of all people. Because of his injury, New York was forced to keep him around, as they couldn't release him.

That turned out to be the best thing to happen to the Knicks' organization. He was part of the 1994 Finals team, and while he had some bad games in that period (including a stinker in Game 7), he was still a big reason for their success getting there. Starks became the first player to ever hit more than 200 threes in a season, as well. When Allan Houston arrived in New York, Starks graciously moved to the bench, earning Sixth Man honors on his way there.

Starks was emblematic of the rugged, physical play that defined his era. It's crazy to think that if not for his injury during the tryout, the Knicks would've likely released Starks.

2. Julius Randle

Before the Jalen Brunson signing, Julius Randle was considered as the best Knicks free agent signing in recent memory. Randle was picked up by the Knicks in 2019 after his stints in LA and New Orleans. At the time, Randle was seen as an above-average player at best. He had flashes of brilliance, but it wasn't always consistently seen. It didn't help that he was playing behind stars for most of his career.

It took him a while to find his groove, but Randle eventually morphed into an All-Star level player. He won Most Improved Player honors in 2021 after a breakout season that culminated in a playoff appearance for New York. After a down year the following season, Randle bounced back during the 2022 season with Brunson in tow. He had a double-double for the season (25.1 PPG, 10 RPG), and he and Brunson became the first Knicks teammates to earn All-Star honors in the same year in a long time.

Randle is the best thing that's ever happened to the Knicks in the 2020s.

1. Allan Houston

For the longest time, Allan Houston was considered as the best free agent signing in Knicks history. Brunson and Randle's rise could challenge that in the near-future, but for now, Houston is still the best free agent signing for New York.

Houston was signed by New York in 1996, and he quickly became an integral part of the team's success. In an era where three-point shooting wasn't as valued as it was today, Houston provided much-needed spacing for Patrick Ewing in the post. Houston's three-point percentage never dipped below 38% for his career in Houston, which is impressive even by today's standards.

Houston was also part of the Knicks team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 1999. As the eighth seed, the Knicks stunned the world by having upset over upset against the top teams in the East. Houston made his mark in the playoff run, draining a game-winner against the Heat in the first round to help secure the upset. Injuries severely hurt the tail-end of his career with Houston, along with a contract comparable to the infamous Timofey Mozgov deal in 2016. Still, Houston's ultra-reliable shooting and All-Star appearances can't be denied.