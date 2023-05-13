Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Just like the rest of the New York Knicks fanbase, head coach Tom Thibodeau has nothing but praise for Jalen Brunson after his gutsy performance for the team in Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

Brunson was the lone bright spot for the Knicks during the Friday showdown. While Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and his other teammates failed to step up and didn’t even breach the 20-point mark, Brunson singlehandedly kept the team in the contest with his 41 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Without him, the Knicks would have been blown out since the start. They still lost 96-92, but Brunson definitely deserves a ton of credit for fighting until the end when his teammates went missing in action.

Thibodeau acknowledged that and dropped the ultimate praise on Brunson in his postgame presser.

“I’ve watched this kid since he was six years old… every step of the way he always got to the top of the mountain. His will, determination, and drive are special,” Coach Thibs said, via ClutchPoints.

Tom Thibodeau certainly couldn’t have asked for more from Jalen Brunson in Game 6. He went all out and didn’t even get discouraged when his teammates aren’t helping him at all. While others would have been frustrated if they were in his position, he just kept balling in a bid to will the team to victory.

Of course Brunson failed to do that, but Knicks fans and everyone who watched the game know very well he is not to blame for it. Not even one bit.