Julius Randle has talked about the impact of Jalen Brunson on his game after the former Dallas Mavericks point guard moved to the New York Knicks prior to the 2022-23 season.

Speaking on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Randle said, “Maybe it's just something about lefties. But as soon as we got on the court bro, I can speak for me. Hopefully he said the same, but he just made the game a million times easier for me. A million times. Like, I didn't have to work to every single time down the possession. You know how that is, bro. When you got to go get it every single possession, and then you on the other end, too.”

Julius Randle's at-times inefficient game style can sometimes make him a target for criticism, but the 25.1 points he averaged per game this year was the most of his career, and it came at an efficiency he hasn't reached for a number of years.

Alongside Brunson, he played a major role in the New York Knicks making it through to the second round of the playoffs this year, with Brunson in particular showing how valuable a player he can be on an NBA floor. The diminutive point guard was one of the most improved players in the league in 2022-23, jumping from 16 to 24 points per game without losing out on efficiency, and also dishing out comfortably a career-high 6.2 assists.

How far the combination can take the Knicks remains to be seen, but the impact of Jalen Brunson was plain to see in his first year in New York.