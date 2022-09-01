Cam Reddish fires back at reports he wants trade

A report surfaced on Thursday from Marc Berman of The New York Post stating that New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a trade, with the Los Angeles Lakers one of the teams interested in the former Duke standout. Shortly after the news surfaced, Reddish himself set the record straight.

The 23-year-old replied to a fan on Instagram who was commenting on the Knicks’ birthday post for Reddish, basically calling this latest report fake news.

Via @iamjj111:

Berman u are cancelled man pic.twitter.com/LifXaNc4uk — JJ (@iamjj111) September 1, 2022

Right from the horse’s mouth. Cam Reddish is either staying mum or he in fact doesn’t want out of The Big Apple. In all fairness though, Reddish got minimal playing time after coming over to the Knicks in January from the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 14.3 minutes per game in 15 outings, putting up 6.1 points.

The Lakers have constantly been mentioned as a possible suitor for Reddish, but it’s nothing but rumors at this point. Tom Thibodeau was reportedly not too happy with the Knicks going out and acquiring Reddish either, hence his lack of usage.

Also, Cam Reddish is going to have a hard time breaking into this rotation either way because of how packed NY is at the wing position. RJ Barrett is the main man ahead of Reddish, his former Duke teammate who just inked a $120 million extension.

In the end, though, you’ve got to take Reddish’s word. He clearly never asked for a trade. However, that also doesn’t mean the Knicks won’t move him. There is always the possibility he’s included in a Donovan Mitchell blockbuster with the Utah Jazz, too. The negotiations between the two teams are starting to ramp up again and appear to be the focal point of the offseason right now after Kevin Durant decided to stay in Brooklyn.

Will Cam Reddish be in a Knicks uniform come opening night? We shall see.